This beautiful period home has so many welcoming features that make it feel like home. Upon entering you are greeted by high ceilings with ceiling roses, polished timber floors and a warm homely feel throughout. The updated kitchen is open plan to the dining area and family lounge room. Additionally, there is a separate private living room with direct access to an undercover entertaining area. There are four bedrooms, the main with a walk-through robe and ensuite. The renovated family bathroom includes a bath and a separate shower. Outside there are established gardens, a chicken coop and a 6 x 6.9-metre shed with concrete floor. There is ample off-street parking including a single lock-up garage.