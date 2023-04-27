The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Warriors, Saints and Roos, Demons headline round three of the WFNL.

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
April 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Stawell Warriors will host the Horsham Saints in round three of the WFNL season. Picture supplied by Stephen Walker.
The Stawell Warriors will host the Horsham Saints in round three of the WFNL season. Picture supplied by Stephen Walker.

Each of the top four teams will play each other in round four of the WFNL netball season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.