The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Restored classic rally car to return to Stawell after 30 years

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
April 27 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It took current owner Robert Cranston three years to restore the Celica RA60. Picture supplied.
It took current owner Robert Cranston three years to restore the Celica RA60. Picture supplied.

A restored classic rally car built in Stawell will return home in May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.