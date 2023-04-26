Restored classic rally car to return to Stawell after 30 years

A restored classic rally car built in Stawell will return home in May.
A Toyota Celica RA60 once owned by former Toyota dealership owner and rally car driver Wes Nalder has been rebuilt to its former glory and will soon arrive to the place it began its journey.
According to current owner Robert Cranston, the Toyota Celica RA60 was gifted to Wes by Toyota after he raced at the Repco around Australia tour and was the first privateer in sixth place.
"Toyota was impressed and gave him a Celica that they had at their factory in Altona," Robert said.
"He and George Harris were going to do a rally in North America and South America, but it never came off. So they decided to build the car and for the Himalayan Rally in 1984."
"They built this car in Stawell to go to India. It was yellow and green with Kangaroos on it, and the car was flown to New Delhi in a jumbo jet."
According to Rob, the car was initially red, but Wes and George felt that it didn't represent Australia.
"They went down to the hardware shop and bought rolls of yellow and green contact," he said.
"And they covered the car in contact. It peeled off in the middle of the Himalayas.
"The rally was meant to be for six days, but it only went for three days because the Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.
"So the boys had to get their car out and bring it back to Australia which they managed to do."
The car was eventually sold.
In 2018 Rob Cranston bought the Toyota Celica RA60 and decided to restore it to the way it looked when it was in India.
"It took three years to restore the car," he said.
When I bought the car, it was in Claire in South Australia.
"On the way back to Melbourne. I dropped into Stawell to show it to Wes.
"I want to bring it back restored to show him now."
To help bring the car to Stawell in May, Robert is looking for a sponsor to help with the costs.
If you'd like to help sponsor Rob, you can contact him at 0414560688.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
