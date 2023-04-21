Wimmera region to host Mother's Day classic events in support of breast cancer research

Australia's biggest fun run and walk for breast cancer research, the Super Mother's Day Classic, returns to Horsham, Stawell, Edenhope and St Arnaud on Sunday May 14.
The events will take place at Horsham Soundshell at 9 am for a 5 km run, at North Park in Stawell at 9 am for a 4 km run or walk or an 8 km run, at Henley Park, Edenhope at 9:30 am for a 5.5 km walk and Run, a 5.5km Gopher "Run" or a 1 km and 2 km walk and at Lord Nelson Pavillion, St Arnaud at 8:30 am for a 1 km, 2 km and 4 km walk or run.
Mother's Day Classic CEO, Zara Lawless said she was excited to announce 73 locations for the Mothers' Day Classic to raise support for breast cancer research.
"We're thrilled to reveal there are almost 20 locations, such as St Arnaud, that are either joining the Mother's Day Classic nationwide community for the first time, or rejoining us after taking a break through the disruption of the last few years," she said.
"More than one million people have participated in the Mother's Day Classic over the past 25 years.
"Since it began in 1998 the Mother's Day Classic Foundation has donated over $41.45 million to the National Breast Cancer Foundation to fund life-saving breast cancer research.
"By signing up for the Mother's Day Classic you are joining a passionate, pink, and purpose-driven community united in the fight against breast cancer.
"We cannot wait to see everyone suiting up, showing up and standing stronger together on Mother's Day and as we bring communities back together across Australia."
Breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia.
By the end of today, another 57 Australians will have received a life-changing breast cancer diagnosis.
To register to participate in the Horsham, Stawell, Edenhope or St Arnaud event, visit mothersdayclassic.com.au
