Navarre's Grasshoppers and Stawell's Swifts confirm talks of a merger

By John Hall
April 21 2023 - 4:00pm
The Swifts Football Netball Club and the Navarre Football Netball Club announced they are in talks to merge clubs; however, leaders remain tight lipped.

