The Swifts Football Netball Club and the Navarre Football Netball Club announced they are in talks to merge clubs; however, leaders remain tight lipped.
The organisation's presidents, Peta Folkes of the Swifts and Tim Bibby of Navarre, released a joint statement on Tuesday, April 18, confirming rumours of the talks.
"We have an aging population and limited junior participation within our region, and we are beginning to see the affects," the statement read.
For several sporting and community groups, finding younger members to take on roles within the organisation has proven difficult.
"Volunteers and players are what clubs need to ensure their sustainability, and ensure their longevity," the statement continued.
"Our focus point is having discussions about where each club may see themselves over the next five or so years, and to see if a future joint merger would be something that both clubs would entertain."
Despite the Swifts playing in the Horsham and District Football Netball League and Navarre competing in the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League, the clubs are geographically close.
Navarre is only separated by a 37km stretch of the Stawell-Avoca Road from the Swifts' home in Stawell.
No date has been set for the merger.
Both presidents declined to comment directly following the joint statement.
