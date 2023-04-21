Ladies Gold Reef Stawell probus club ready for a big year

The Ladies Gold Reef Probus Club of Stawell is almost back to their old normal activities this year.
At the March AGM, the group elected their office bearers for 2023-24.
They also celebrated our 30th birthday at their April meeting.
Plans are afoot for day trips during the year and a few nights away through the Hunter Valley area later on as well.
The group goes out for dine-out lunches every second month and celebrate members' birthdays each month with mostly lunches out.
Monthly guest speakers are lining up for our monthly meetings as well.
Twice a year the Ladies Gold Reef Probus club have a barbecue lunch and they also have a couple of social days at their meetings where they get to socialise for longer and compete at times in quizzes.
It really is all about promoting the true spirit of Probus of friendship, fellowship and fun.
