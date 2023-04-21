Annual cockatoo count returns in May, volunteers needed

The South-eastern Red-tailed Black-Cockatoo Recovery Team and BirdLife Australia is looking forward to the regional Annual Cocky Count in 2023 and is seeking the help of volunteers.
This year the Annual Cocky Count will be held on Saturday 6 May, with volunteers searching in stringybark sites across the Red-tails' range in south-eastern South Australia and south-western Victoria.
Skye McPherson, BirdLife Australia's South-eastern Red-tailed Black-Cockatoo Project Coordinator said they had received "a lot of sightings" recently.
"That's a really great sign, we will get a good count this year," she said.
"To ensure that volunteers are sent to the areas where the birds have been recently spotted, it's important the community report as many sightings as they can.
"In 2022, more than 100 volunteers counted a grand total of 1143 birds in the region.
"We are hoping for an even better result this year."
Skye said people were interested in taking part didn't need any prior bird survey experience.
"But they do need to become familiar with what Red-tails look and sound like, as they can often be mistaken for the more common Yellow-tailed Black-Cockatoo," she said.
"You can hear the difference between the two species by visiting our website at www.redtail.com.au/audio.html."
The count is supported by the Limestone Coast Landscape Board, Wimmera Catchment Management Authority and Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority, through funding from the Australian Government.
The main reason for conducting the count each year is to find large flocks of Red- tails across their range. Guided by these results, we undertake flock counts to gain an indication of breeding success in previous years.
Sightings can be reported on freecall 1800 262 062, email redtail@birdlife.org.au or by visiting www.redtail.com.au. It only takes a few minutes and can make a big difference.
Count participants can search in pairs or small groups and drive or walk around their allocated site in stringybark forest, stopping at regular intervals to look and listen out for the birds.
Survey sites are spread across the range of the cockatoo, from Nelson to Little Desert in Victoria, and from Mount Gambier to Keith in South Australia.
Landholders who have stringybark on their property are also warmly encouraged to search their own land on the day.
For more information on how to become involved or to register to participate, please contact Skye McPherson on 1800 262 062 or email redtail@birdlife.org.au.
