The veterinary profession faces several challenges, including a workforce shortage and increased demand for veterinary services.
Stawell Vet Dr Richard Hackwill said the national shortage had affected recruitment in the region resulting in a lack of available vets.
"The shortage contributes to longer waiting times and a heavier workload for existing vets," he said.
Studies show many factors have contributed to the vet shortage, including increased pet ownership, clinical workload, the effects of COVID-19 on the veterinary profession, and a decrease in university entrants studying veterinary science.
"There is a very real national shortage and recruitment is hard," Dr Sarah McGrath said.
"We need to encourage more students to develop an interest in the science subjects at an early age.
"The length and cost of veterinary studies can be prohibitive, plus the stress of the job and the 24-hour service that is offered by many rural vets can also be a deterrent too."
A report by the Australian Veterinary Association stated the country was "experiencing an especially severe shortage of Vets".
Recent studies showed only enough veterinarians to meet 60% of the demand.
There are many reasons why the veterinary profession in Australia is facing a shortage.
Still, one of the most significant contributing factors is the low number of university entrants into vet science programs.
In 2021, only 1890 students enrolled in a vet science program, significantly decreasing from the 2440 students enrolled in 2010.
"This decline can be attributed to several factors, including the cost of university education due to the deregulation of university fees and the dedication and commitment required in order to obtain a degree in veterinary science," the report said.
The veterinary profession, according to the study, "is confronted with a slew of problems, including both a veterinarian workforce shortage and the well-being of those in the business."
