Navarre stepped out for round one action of the MCDFNL last weekend and made the league's longest trip to Trentham.
The Grasshoppers were looking to extract revenge after the Saints ended their 2022 season in a tightly fought semi final.
However it was home side who jumped out of the blocks, making the most of their early chances to take a 26 point lead into quarter time.
From then on it was a evenly fought contest where the Saints kept the challengers at bay, eventually prevailing by 30 points as the wet weather set in for the afternoon.
Co-coaches Billy Parry and Jack Jess led the way for the grasshoppers, while Billy Driscoll, Angus Barham and Will Marshman all turned in strong games to start the season.
Earlier in the day, The Under 11 grasshoppers started the day in windy, but dry conditions and played out an entertaining game against the young Saints.
In a high quality see sawing affair, Navarre eased to a 16 point win to kick start the season.
Morgan Greenaway led from the front and finished with three goals, while Jack Sullivan and Jacob Fernandes also played well through the middle of the ground.
Navarre's Under 14's also had a hard fought contest in a game that never stretched outside of a 1 goal margin.
It was the young saints who were in front when it counted though as the home side came through with a 4 point win. Dion Flanagan, Kenna Lorusso & Charlie Dunn led the grasshopper charge.
In the reserves, reigning premier Trentham unveiled their flag and then turned out a clinical performance against a gutsy but outclassed grasshopper side.
Leading from coast to coast the saints waltzed away with a 77 point win. Nic & Rhett Murphy battled hard for the grasshoppers, along with Nic Pitts and Tom Hannett.
With Trentham not fielding an under 17 team, the young grasshoppers stopped in earlier in the morning to face off against Natte Bealiba.
Kicking its season off in style, Navarre led from the outset to run out comfortable 48 point victors.
Oli Notting, Will Moloney and Jacob Martin were standouts for the young grasshoppers, while Pat Nellthorp slotted 3 goals.
On Saturday, Navarre welcome Talbot for its first home game of the year.
