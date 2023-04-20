The Stawell Times-News
Stawell's HDFNL team Swifts ride momentum into round two game with Laharum

John Hall
By John Hall
April 20 2023 - 6:00pm
The Swifts A grade netballers huddle up on court at North Park during the clubs first round match up against Kaniva-Leeor United. Supplied picture.
The Swifts will look to ride the winning momentum they picked up from beating Kaniva-Leeor United in their Horsham District Football Netball League opener when they meet Laharum in the second round.

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

