The grand final rematch will headline round two WFNL netball action, whilst Nhill will play its first A Grade home fixture since 2021.
The Burras will be looking for its first win of 2023 when they travel to Central Park.
Shooter Jessie Newell and defender Molly Fagan impressed in the round-one defeat.
After defeat on Good Friday, Stawell bounced back with a tight 32-29 win over the Southern Mallee Giants.
Lisa Fleming and Jemma Clarkson have had strong starts in their 2023 campaigns.
Nhill will host Ararat in its first home game of the season.
The Tigers were defeated 35-32 by Dimboola in a tight round-one clash.
Ellen Bennett and 2022 B Grade best and fairest runner-up Jenna Schneider were Nhill's best.
After having the bye in round one, the Rats will look to back up its Good Friday win in adverse conditions.
Laney McLoughlan was accurate in the shooting circle, whilst Jess Taylor was an important link in the centre third.
The Demons will play its cross-town rival Saints in the traditional ANZAC fixture.
This will double as the 2022 grand final rematch; the Saints got the job done 34-29.
Conditions will differ as the match will be played inside St. Brigid's Stadium.
Both sides are coming off big round-one wins. Horsham defeated Minyip Murtoa 59-26, and the Saints took care of Warrack 79-32.
"It will be on for young and old," said Saints coach Jess Cannane.
This match will be played on Sunday, April 23.
The centenary of Anzac Park will be celebrated when Warrack faces Dimboola.
The Eagles faced the defending premiers in round one and will look to improve its performance.
Leiah McKenzie and Briodi McKenzie stood out against the Saints.
Dimboola will look to spoil the occasion.
Reigning club best and fairest Holly Ross and captain Billie Barber was important in its round one win.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.