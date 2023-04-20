The Stawell Times-News
Stawell will look to build on Giant win | WFNL round two action

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
April 20 2023 - 7:00pm
Stawell will be out to spoil Warrack's Anzac Park centenary celebrations. Picture by Lucas Holmes.
The grand final rematch will headline round two WFNL netball action, whilst Nhill will play its first A Grade home fixture since 2021.

