The Horsham Demons will host the Saints in its annual ANZAC match, whilst Stawell will look to bounce back from a heavy round one defeat.
Stawell will look to fix its scoring issues against the reigning premiers, Minyip Murtoa in round two at Central Park.
The Warriors have had four scoreless quarters so far in its two games.
Despite this, defender Jackson Dark and ruck Jarrod Stafford have impressed early in the season.
Minyip Murtoa will be looking for a faster start in round two after Horsham locked the football inside its forward half for most of the first quarter and kept the Burras scoreless.
Nhill hopes for a four-quarter performance when they host the Ararat Rats at Davis Park.
Thomas Driscoll kicked four goals in its round one loss, whilst Frazer Driscoll was Nhill's best.
Ararat had the bye in round one and will be looking to build on its 41-point victory over Stawell on Good Friday.
Rats coach Matt Walder wanted his team to play more direct football in the inclement weather at Alexandra Oval.
Jake Robinson and the returning Jack Ganley stood out for Ararat, and Corey Taylor kicked three goals.
Both Horsham sides were victorious in round one and will look to continue their momentum.
Horsham started strongly against reigning premiers Minyip Murtoa but gave up eight last-quarter goals.
The Saints were locked in a battle with Warrack but produced a seven-goal to three second half in its 27-point win.
In its 2022 ANZAC Day match, the Demons prevailed 16.14.110 to 7.10.52.
The match will be played at City Oval on Sunday, April 23.
Dimboola hopes to harness more of its last-quarter momentum when they travel to Warracknabeal to take on the Eagles.
Jonathon Ross starred for the Roos, and Sam Godden impressed in his return to the club.
On a day when the centenary of Anzac Park is being celebrated, the Eagles will look to showcase more of its efficiency inside the forward 50.
Matthew Johns was the Eagles' best on ground, whilst recruit Joseph McKinnon kicked four goals.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
