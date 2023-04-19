The Stawell Times-News
Stawell Warriors look for first win against Burras | WFNL round two preview

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated April 19 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 7:00pm
Stawell coach Tom Eckel will be looking for an improved performance in round two against Minyip Murtoa. Picture by Ben Fraser.
The Horsham Demons will host the Saints in its annual ANZAC match, whilst Stawell will look to bounce back from a heavy round one defeat.

