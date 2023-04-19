The Stawell Times-News
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Stawell's Swifts are still looking for their first win of the 2023 HDFNL

John Hall
By John Hall
April 19 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Swifts' Scott Carey was among the best players named after his side's first round game against Kaniva-Leeor United
The Swifts' Scott Carey was among the best players named after his side's first round game against Kaniva-Leeor United

Swifts will be on the hunt for its first win of the season after a narrow loss to Kaniva-Leeor United in the HDFNL's opening round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.