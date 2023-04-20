Within strolling distance from the supermarket, shops, doctor, cafes and parkland, this easily maintained brick-veneer home is solid and tidy and ready for immediate vacant possession. An impressive entrance hall leads to the newly carpeted and generous gas-heated and air-conditioned lounge and dining room. There is a bright kitchen and casual dining space with gas cooking. Three double-sized bedrooms have built-in robes, the bathroom has a full-sized bath and a separate shower. Laundry with storage and a handy craft room with built-in storage complete this affordable home with ample scope on an easily managed mid-sized block with a carport, private backyard and a garden shed.