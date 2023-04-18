Get ready for the Grampians Lakes Fishing competition this weekend

Fishers get ready to cast your line for the Grampians Lakes Fishing Competition.
Registration for the event starts at 7 am April 22 at the Stawell and District Angling Club's clubrooms. Registration fees are $20 for adults, $5 for juniors (5-years-old to 15-years-old) and $45 for a family.
The fishing competition begins at 12 pm Saturday April 22, and ends 12 pm Sunday April 23 pm.
Competitors must fish at either Lake Fyans, Lake Lonsdale OR Lake Bellfield.
Presentation of prizes at the clubrooms will begin at 1pm Sunday.
Barbecue and soft drinks will be available for purchase. Angling Club Merchandise for sale also.
There are many prizes up for grabs, including spot prizes for competitors on both boat and bank fishing and $500 as the major adults prize.
For further inquiries, call Tracy on 0476 279 758.
