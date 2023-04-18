The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Safety program finds child car restraints incorrectly fitted or used in Northern Grampians Shire

Updated April 18 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Of the nine child car restraints recently inspected in the municipality, 100 per cent were incorrectly installed or used. Picture supplied.
Of the nine child car restraints recently inspected in the municipality, 100 per cent were incorrectly installed or used. Picture supplied.

Every child car restraint checked by the Safe Seats, Safe Kids free child car restraint fitting and checking program in Northern Grampians Shire are incorrectly fitted or used, dramatically increasing the risk of transport-related injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.