East Wimmera CWA to hold Creative Arts and Home Industries exhibition in May

By Sheryl Lowe
April 18 2023 - 5:00pm
A winning entry from the 2022 Exhibition. Picture supplied
The East Wimmera Group of the Country Women's Association of Victoria is preparing for their Creative Arts and Home Industries Exhibition on the first weekend in May in the Charlton Shire Hall.

