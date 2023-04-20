The Award winning Brambuk Cultural Centre at Halls Gap in the Grampians (Gariwerd) National Park is currently closed for a major renovation and re-imagining of the grounds.
These works were estimated to be ongoing between 2022 and 2024.
The Brambuk Café and Eatery is still open for food and drinks and you have the option of dining indoors or outside amongst nature.
"It is anticipated the upgrade may now take another 12 months as there are Traditional Owner Communities involved with this upgrade, with $5.8m allocated to upgrade the buildings, rejuvenate indoor and garden spaces, develop cultural programs for Traditional Owners, and create new visitor experiences," a spokesperson for the Centre said.
The National Park information Centre has information on walking trails, camping and touring.
A unique range of local Indigenous products, Australian made souvenirs and park maps are available in the gift shop.
A series of self-guided and wheelchair friendly walks through the Brambuk wetlands and native gardens links the Park Information Centre to the Cultural Centre, and provides a glimpse of the native plants and animals of Gariwerd."
The Junior Ranger program offers an interactive way for children to learn about the environment and the land it is built on.
"Our Information Centre and retail shop are open every day from 9.00am to 5.00pm, and the café is open each day except Sunday," the spokesperson said.
The Centre is managed by Parks Victoria in the interim.
