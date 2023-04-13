Wimmera jockey Dean Yendall has walked away with his sixth Stuart McGregor Stawell Gold Cup after a vintage ride aboard New Zealand five-year-old Deepstrike.
A small, but dedicated crowd, flocked to the Stawell Racecourse on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, to see a masterclass from Yendall, coming from the middle of the pack to claim victory over Paul Preusker-trained Brawl by half a length.
"Not a bad feat," Yendall said to racing.com following his victory.
"Any win's a good win, but obviously winning these country cups it makes things a bit sweeter."
The Horsham-based jockey last won the Stawell Gold Cup in 2021 on Symon Wilde-trained Hard 'N' Tough; he also won the iconic Easter Sunday race in 2015 and 2016.
It was Deepstrike's first win of the season from just six starts for the season.
Hard Questions from Andrew Bobbin's Grampians Racing stable finished seventh, with seven horses scratched from the race.
Initially the track was rated at a Heavy 8 after about 30mm of rain fell on the track in the lead up to Sunday's race; however, by race five it was upgraded to a Soft 7.
