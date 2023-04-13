The Stawell Times-News
Dean Yendall, Deepstrike win 2023 Stuart McGregor Stawell Gold Cup

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
April 14 2023 - 3:00am
Deepstrike (NZ) ridden by Dean Yendall wins the Stawell Gold Cup. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos
Wimmera jockey Dean Yendall has walked away with his sixth Stuart McGregor Stawell Gold Cup after a vintage ride aboard New Zealand five-year-old Deepstrike.

