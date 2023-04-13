The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Plenty on offer across long weekend at Stawell

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
April 13 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the rain came down in buckets, spirits were not dampened as crowds flocked to numerous events across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.