Plenty on offer across long weekend at Stawell

While the rain came down in buckets, spirits were not dampened as crowds flocked to numerous events across the region.
From Thursday to Tuesday, a column of cars outbound from Melbourne stretched along the Western Highway, as many travelled to the region for the long weekend festivities.
Scheduled roadworks along the highway slowed down traffic - sometimes to a standstill - as new potholes popped up overnight from the torrential downpours.
Among the weekend's marquee events was the Stawell Gift, Australia's oldest and richest footrace; however, Saturday morning's Easter Extravaganza was also a resounding success.
Stawellbiz president Llew Clark said he was rapt with this year's event.
"Obviously with the rain we were worried the crowds would be down, but based on all the smiling faces that we saw down Main Street, the Easter Extravaganza was a hit," Mr Clark said.
Mr Clark said there was positive feedback from the few business he had spoken since Easter Saturday. After a 13-hour fundraising effort, the Stawell CFA were out and about with the SES, encouraging people to join the emergency services.
Easter Bunny was popular with the young, and young at heart, giving out eggs throughout the morning.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
