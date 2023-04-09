The Stawell Times-News
Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated April 9 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:00am
Ryan Tarrant in the Powercor Stawell Gift 120m heats during Day One of the Powercor Stawell Gift at Central Park. Picture by Luke Hemer/Stawell Gift.
Ryan Tarrant from Melbourne and Olivia Hastings from Adelaide recorded the fastest times in Saturday's heats of the Powercor Stawell Gift and the Change Our Game Women's Gift, placing them among favourites for Easter Monday's finals.

