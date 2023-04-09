Ryan Tarrant from Melbourne and Olivia Hastings from Adelaide recorded the fastest times in Saturday's heats of the Powercor Stawell Gift and the Change Our Game Women's Gift, placing them among favourites for Easter Monday's finals.
Tarrant's time was 12.29s off a mark of 3.75m.
The 18-year-old science student at the University of Victoria is a Stawell first-timer whose only professional running race was a victorious run at the 2021 Burnie Gift.
RESULTS: Full results for Day 1
Adam Larcom coaches him and was previously a stablemate of Jack Hale.
The second quickest in the Gift heats was Nicholas Antonio off a mark of 8.75m in a time of 12.313s and the third fastest was Leonard King off 3.75m in 12.341s.
Olivia Hastings, off 7.25m, had a time of 13.542s in the women's heats, followed by 2015 Women's Gift winner Grace O'Dwyer in 13.546s off 7m and Bella Pasquali in 13.623s off a handicap of 7.25m.
Hastings is coached by 2021 Gift winner Hayley Orman's coach Dan Semmler.
"It's been great training with Hayley and she has helped me a lot, I just missed out on the semi-finals last year so hopefully I'll be able to go one better this year," Hastings said.
Former Stawell Gift winners Isaac Dunmall (2016), Jacob Despard (2018), Dhruv Rodrigues Chico (2019) and defending champion Harrison Kerr all won their heats.
Matt Rizzo, the 2017 winner, placed second in heat three.
Freshly crowned Australian 200m champion Jake Doran was second in heat six from his 0.5m handicap, which should see him through to Monday.
The fastest time recorded in the Arthur Postle 70m Handicap was by Jack Lacey in 7.52s off 7.5m, and in the Stawell Athletic Club, Women's 70m was Ruby Holten in 8.26s.
Fashions at Central Park added glamour to Easter Saturday with the Lady of the Day winner, Kathryn Jones and Best Dressed Gent Cameron Pensini, winning $1000, and Best Hat winning by Isabella Antonio.
Local Stawell athlete Ashley Cowan took out the Stawell Gift Hall of Fame Backmarkers 1600m in a time of 4:03.82s.
The first sash of the day went to Charlie Sutherland in the Past Runners and Trainers Association Masters 1600m in a time of 4:18.68s.
The Stawell Athletic Club Women's Handicap 800m Final winner was Claire Hurley in 02:7.36.
Daniel Hornstra won the Hipworth Athletic Club Under 18 800m at 1:57.83, and the Powercor Little Athletics Handicap 800m was won by defending champion Sloan Mulholland with a time of 2:08.40.
Easter Sunday is Family Day with the Easter Egg Hunt and MattyB Kids Clinic ahead of another list of exciting races, including the semis and finals of the Stawell Athletic Club Women's 70m and the Arthur Postle 70m as well as the heats of the SYPAQ Lorraine Donnan 400m Women's Handicap.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
