Bragging rights went to Ararat after they defeated Stawell in the opening match of the Wimmera Football Netball League season.
In wet conditions, the Rats were victorious in an entertaining match, 35 to 27.
It was a tight first quarter, with both sides getting used to the conditions and their opponents.
As a result, 15 goals were scored in the quarter. Ararat held a slim eight to seven lead at the first change.
Ararat's Jess Taylor and Stawell's Jemma Clarkson raced around the court on the slippery surface to get into space.
This space highlighted the scoring in the second quarter.
22 goals were scored in total, and the Rats led 22 to 15 at half time.
O'Callaghan played goal keeper and was key in slowly the scoring rate of Ararat.
The Rats were limited to five goals for the quarter; the margin was five, still in Ararat's favour.
In the three quarter time huddles, Rats coach Tahnee Walker instructed her players to use some of the clock and slow Stawell's momentum.
O'Callaghan wanted her team to clear the passing lanes in the attacking third to assist in quick entries into the circle.
Ararat applied defensive pressure of its own in the final quarter.
The Rats allowed only five goals in the final term, and the margin was extended to eight goals.
The full time score was Ararat 35, Stawell 27.
Lisa Fleming impressed in defence for Stawell, and Ebony Summers was extremely accurate in the shooting circle.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
