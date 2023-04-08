WAMA art prize reaches $25,000 for 2023

WAMA, Australia's National Centre for Environmental Art has launched the 2023 WAMA Art Prize, a $25,000 national award for excellence in nature inspired art created with or on paper.
The biennial Art Prize is in its second year after a very successful launch in 2021.
Receiving more than 600 entries in its inaugural year, the award attracts a broad spectrum of Australian artists who are passionately engaged in the natural environment.
Chair of WAMA's Art Advisory Council, Jacqueline Healy said the award's unique relationship with art and the environment attracts a high calibre of interest.
"The quality and number of artists who entered the inaugural prize, demonstrates the resonance that the theme of art and nature has within our creative community," Ms Healy said.
"Australia has many art prizes, but what makes this award special and unique is that it's about art and the environment, two things that people are passionate and care deeply about.
"It provides a focused platform for equally important things in our lives that are connected and should be celebrated."
The 2023 WAMA Art Prize will be judged by a strong and knowledgeable panel including Dr Vicki Couzens, prominent artist and Gunditjmara Keerray Woorroong elder, Robert Nelson, art historian and art critic, Suzanne Davies, Contemporary Art Gallery Director, and Dr Jacqueline Healy, Chair of WAMA's Art Advisory Council.
"We are excited about the talented artists that will be discovered this year through the prize and are looking forward to judging some remarkable works."
The award's finalists will be exhibited at Ararat Gallery TAMA and online between Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, November, 19 2023.
The major acquisitive award of $15,000 and Awards of Excellence will be announced on 26 August,2023.
Included within the exhibition is a People's Choice Award, available for public vote after the announcement of the major prize winners.
Entries for the WAMA Art Prize are now open online via www.wama.net.au/wama-art-prize.
Entries close on Friday, May 19, 2023.
The aim of the WAMA Art Prize, Works on Paper is to invite a multi-disciplinary range of Australian artists, to celebrate their connection with nature and raise awareness of the importance of conserving our precious and unique Australian environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.