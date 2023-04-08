The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

WAMA art prize reaches $25,000 for 2023

April 8 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WAMA, Australia's National Centre for Environmental Art has launched the 2023 WAMA Art Prize, a $25,000 national award for excellence in nature inspired art created with or on paper.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.