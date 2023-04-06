Free Driver Reviver sites activated for Easter long weekend

This Easter long weekend, volunteers will activate more than 30 Driver Reviver sites across the state to encourage drivers to take a break and help avoid fatigue on the road.
Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) volunteers - together with Lions, Rotary, and RSL clubs - will offer motorists free tea, coffee, biscuits, and a safe place to rest and refresh at select roadside stops.
This weekend, Driver Reviver sites will be activated by volunteers at Beaufort, Dunkeld, Green Lake, Kaniva, and Stawell.
Driver Reviver has been powered by volunteers, Australia-wide, for more than thirty years with a mission to save lives by reducing fatigue-related road trauma.
VICSES is urging community members to be patient, safe, and responsible this Easter and, most importantly, to take a break.
Statewide, VICSES volunteers responded to 1336 road rescues in the last financial year (2021/22) and will be on high alert, with many people expected to hit the road over Easter.
Fatigue is one of the biggest contributors to deaths on our roads. An estimated 17 per cent of motor vehicle fatalities in Victoria related to sleep deprivation. This is why it is important to make time for routine breaks, at least once every two hours, when planning a long drive.
Driver Reviver relies on its program sponsors: AAMI, Shell V-Power, Bushells, Arnott's and Sunshine Sugar to enable site volunteers to operate.
