The region's first mobile phone and seatbelt detection camera has been switched on and is already pinging drivers illegally using their devices.
This portable detection device appeared along Creswick Road in Ballarat on Tuesday.
Over the next few weeks drivers can expect to see the same technology roll out across the region.
"New laws are now in force - and they have clearly spelled out what is and isn't legal," Acting Sergeant Guinther Borgelt said.
"Your phone, if you use it at all, has to be either out of sight and correctly connected to Bluetooth or in a specially manufactured holder that doesn't obstruct your view of the road. Having a mobile phone on your lap is not valid.
"I don't care if you are listening to music or following maps. It's now clear in legislation that you cannot do this."
Acting Sergeant Borgelt said the new overhead cameras tied in with the start of Operation Nexus, which begins on Thursday morning and will run until Monday night.
"We'll have as many resources as possible," he said.
"We're focussing on private behaviour and we'll be on all sorts of roads. We could pop up anywhere, anytime - day or night."
The State Government said more than half a million vehicles were assessed during a three-month trial of two cameras. One in 42 drivers was found illegally using a mobile phone.
At one site in Melbourne's north, the offence rate was as low as one in 18.
Research from Monash University estimates this technology can prevent 95 fatal or severe injury crashes a year.
The cameras use an artificial intelligence-enabled camera system to capture high-resolution images of passing vehicles in all traffic and weather conditions - day and night.
Images are then verified by trained staff.
Acting Sergeant Borgelt said he encouraged people to stop in towns along the way as they headed off for the extended Easter/Anzac Day break.
"Before you go, have a good think about how much you've had to drink - even the night before. You could still be over limit," the officer said.
"I'd also encourage drivers to stop in country towns, walk around the park, maybe get something to eat while you're there - and most importantly, do those phone messages while you are stopped, and not illegally while you are driving.
"Also think about phone calls. Is answering them really that important while you're on the road?"
It follows a shocking start to the year which saw 37 lives lost on Victorian roads in January, one of the worst months in recent years.
"There have been 11 lives lost on Victorian roads over the last five Easter periods - that's 11 lives tragically cut short, instead of enjoying Easter with their families, friends and loved ones," Assistant Commissioner of Road Policing Glenn Weir said.
"Already this month we've seen three lives lost in the first three days.
"Deaths on rural roads make up 60 per cent of this year's overall fatalities."
Meanwhile police in Ararat were keen to alert drivers to thick fog that often blankets the region during still conditions in Autumn.
"If your drive would normally be, say, 45 minutes then allow an extra 20 minutes in fog," Acting Sergeant David Simmons said.
"We also have a lot of roadworks at the moment, so slow to 40km/h because there are a lot of contractors out there.
"Another thing that is an issue at the moment - especially on the Western Highway - is the number of deer and kangaroos on the road shoulders looking for fresh grass.
"Be careful."
