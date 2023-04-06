The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

First Friday night run huge success for Stawell Amateur Athletic Club

April 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Jenkins, Elise Monaghan, Gary Saunders. Picture supplied.
Terry Jenkins, Elise Monaghan, Gary Saunders. Picture supplied.

The third round of the Stawell Amateur Athletic Club season saw the club host its first Friday night run as 49 runners competed across the seniors 5k, juniors 3k and sub-juniors 1k distances for the Edge's Ironbark Dash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.