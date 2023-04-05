The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Full time lactation service a Wimmera first

April 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lactation consultants Jennifer Wilcox, Jenny Bull, Steph Wallis. Picture supplied.
Lactation consultants Jennifer Wilcox, Jenny Bull, Steph Wallis. Picture supplied.

Wimmera mothers have been buoyed with the news that for the first time in the region, Grampians Health Horsham is offering a full-time lactation service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.