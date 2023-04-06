Church services for Holy Week

Stawell Combined Churches Ecumenical Services
Good Friday, April 7, "A Walk through the Easter Story". 11:30am in the Stawell Town Hall carpark garden. BYO chair optional.
Easter Sunday, April 9, Dawn Service on Stawell's Big Hill beginning 6.30am, followed by a breakfast at Uniting Church Hall.
Anglican Church
Maundy Thursday, April 6, Stawell 6pm Eucharist, washing of feet and prayer vigil until 10am.
Good Friday, April 7, Stawell 3pm Liturgy of the Passion
Easter Sunday, April 9, Stawell 10am Eucharist; Hall's Gap 8am Eucharist; Landsborough 4pm Eucharist
Baptist Church
Easter Sunday, April 9, Stawell 10am combined Service at the Uniting Church.
Catholic Church
Holy Thursday, April 6, Ararat Mass of the Lord's Supper 7pm
Good Friday, April 7, Stawell 3pm The Lord's Passion
Holy Saturday, April 8, Lake Bolac Easter Vigil Mass 6.30pm
Easter Sunday, April 9, Ararat 8.30am Mass; Landsborough, 12.30pm Mass; Stawell 10.30am Mass
City Heart Church of Christ
Good Friday, April 7, Stawell 9.30am Service
Easter Sunday, April 9, Stawell 10am Service
Lutheran Church
Maundy Thursday, April 6, Stawell 7.30pm Service with Holy Communion
Good Friday, April 7, Stawell 9am Service of the Word
Easter Sunday, April 9, Stawell 11.00am Service with Holy Communion
Uniting Church
Good Friday, April 7, Stawell 9.30am Service
Pomonal 9.30am Service
Easter Sunday, April 9, Stawell 10am Easter Service
Pomonal 10am Easter Service
