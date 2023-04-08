Church sing-along raises $1341.50

The Anglican Parish of Stawell organised a concert and community sing-along with local talent to help make a difference for the people suffering from the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria.
The parish thought, "Why not do our part as best we can to organise some kind of fundraiser?"
The program included songs from the Stawell Singers, the Young Ones, as well as Dianne Stewart and Khal Lawton on the guitar.
Eileen Bowen played some Ragtime music on the piano, and Bob Fry encouraged everyone to join in the singing as he played When Irish Eyes are Smiling and even The Beer Barrel Polka.
Everyone sang along to songs from the 70s and the war era.
The highlight was when the Vanuatu Choir sang brilliantly, with magnificent harmony.
The atmosphere was amazing, especially when everyone stood to sing We are Australian and Waltzing Matilda.
