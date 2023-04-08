The Stawell Times-News
Church sing-along raises $1341.50

April 8 2023 - 10:00am
The Anglican Parish of Stawell organised a concert and community sing-along with local talent to help make a difference for the people suffering from the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria.

