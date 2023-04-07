The Stawell Times-News
Our History: Local runner wins the Stawell Gift

By Stawell Historic Society
April 7 2023 - 10:00am
Great Western's Jack Edward Curran was the winner of the 1923 Stawell Gift. Picture supplied
100 years ago on Monday, April 2, 1923, the winner of the 1923 Stawell Gift was Jack [John] Edward Curran of Great Western.

