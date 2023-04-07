Our History: Local runner wins the Stawell Gift

100 years ago on Monday, April 2, 1923, the winner of the 1923 Stawell Gift was Jack [John] Edward Curran of Great Western.
Running off nine yards, Curran was considered one of the three main chances to win.
Jack Curran is listed as one of only two Stawell runners that have won the Stawell Gift and is still the only native and resident of the Stawell district to have won the Gift, as the other runner was born in New South Wales.
At the time of his win Curran had only been running for 18 months and was trained by his lifelong friend Alan 'Digger' Phillips.
Curran was 5ft 7in, a non-smoker and teetotaller.
He was described as having a 'beautiful running action' with a stride of 9 feet. He passed away in February 1993 at the age of 91.
He was born in March 1901, the eldest of seven children and attended the local Great Western Primary School.
He was living in Stawell at the time of his win and with his winning prize money of £200 he was able to pay off his Mother's mortgage.
The winner of the very first Stawell Gift to be run was William Jackson Millard.
The first gift was held in 1878 in what was then known as the Botanical Reserve at Pleasant Creek, the area now at the grounds of the Grampians Gate Caravan Park.
Millard was born at Narrawong near Portland on April 3, 1856, the sixth child of English parents, Thomas and Mary Ann Jackson.
Millard's father died when he was three-years-old and his mother remarried to William Millard and the children took his surname.
When Millard won the Gift in 1879 at age 22 and was a farmer/labourer living at Condah and he travelled to Stawell by train on the Hamilton line which opened six months earlier.
The Gift Final was held Monday, April 22, 1878 in cool and mild weather conditions on a sandy gravel track and was run in a South to Northerly direction.
Millard started off the three-yard mark and finished strongly to defeat W. Mitchell in an excellent time of 123/4 seconds.
His winning prize was £20 in gold sovereigns.
He competed in two more Gift finals in 1881 and 1889 without any success.
He trained for six weeks prior to the running of the Gift and he believed in the old adage 'early to bed and early to rise' never retiring to bed later than nine o'clock.
In 1879 he married Sarah Yeoman and the pair had 12 children.
Sarah passed away in 1911 and in 1912 he re married to Constance [Jessie] Annett and fathered a further eight children with her.
He fathered his 20th, and last child, at the age of 72.
Millard died shortly after his 83rd birthday on April 23, 1939, and was buried in the Condah and Myamyn General Cemetery.
In 1997 his great-grandson, Daniel Millard, 21, won the 116th Stawell Gift.
