Four fun filled days ahead for Easter long weekend

Stawell will become a hive of activity for the next four days as thousands converge on the region for the Easter long weekend.
Iconic events such as the Stawell Gift, Gold Cup and Easter Saturday Fair will see the town's population double as tourists and locals rub shoulders, providing an economic boost to a myriad of businesses across the region.
After a two-year hiatus, Great Western returns on Good Friday, welcoming riders from across the country for the annual fundraiser.
The action begins at midday, while the entertainment continues through the night.
Easter Saturday will see Main Street come alive with family-friendly attractions, including music, activities and demonstrations.
Sneek a Peek owner and StawellBiz committee member Adrienne Preston the Easter Extravangza is about giving back to the community.
"It brings people to the town. I know plenty of locals are looking forward to it now," she said.
"It's just an entertaining event that's grown each year.
"We want to give visitors something to do and give the traders a bit of a boost over the long weekend."
From Layzell Street to Victoria Street, Main Street will be closed to traffic, allowing attendees to meander freely as they take in displays from two car clubs, the Stawell Gold Mine.
"There's so much on offer we're spilling out to Victoria Place," Ms Preston said.
From Thursday, April 6, to Sunday, April 9, the Stawell Lions Club's popular carnival will entertain the young and young at heart.
Positioned at the Victoria Street-side of Cato Park, the carnival runs from 6-10pm each night.
The Stuart McGregor Stawell Gold Cup will be is held on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at the Stawell Racing Club.
Off the racetrack, punters can enjoy activities, live music and a fashions on the field.
Finally, Central Park will once again be home to Australia's oldest and richest short-distance running race - the Stawell Gift.
The 141st iteration of the Stawell Gift runs from Saturday, April 8, to Monday, April 10, and will feature some of the worlds best runners.
The 2023 Fashions at Central Park starts at 3.30pm on Easter Saturday, April 8. The iconic 120m race will be shown live in Channel 7 from 11.30am on Monday.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
