The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Four fun filled days ahead for Easter long weekend

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated April 6 2023 - 11:25am, first published April 4 2023 - 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stawellbiz's Adrienne Preston and president Llew Clark can't wait for the Easter Extravaganza on Easter Saturday. Picture by Ben Fraser
Stawellbiz's Adrienne Preston and president Llew Clark can't wait for the Easter Extravaganza on Easter Saturday. Picture by Ben Fraser

Stawell will become a hive of activity for the next four days as thousands converge on the region for the Easter long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.