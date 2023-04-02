The Stawell Warriors failed to finish off matches in the 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season.
According to first-year A Grade coach Tessa O'Callaghan, it will be a focus in 2023.
"We just got caught up in our third quarter, where we let the game get away from us every now and then. This year that is something we are going to work on," O'Callaghan said.
Stawell started its pre season in November and has been hard at work since their tryouts in mid-February.
"Numbers have been pretty good. We have had a really strong pre season," O'Callaghan said.
On the court, there has been little change for the Warriors. Veterans Lisa Fleming and Jemma Clarkson have returned.
"We have a pretty similar side to last year," O'Callaghan said.
"I would say we are a pretty young side, and we have a few younger girls that have come through."
But I think we are mature enough as a team to buckle down and hopefully win some games this season."
Joining the senior program in 2023 will be Ruby Peters and Ayva Mitchell.
Both Peters and Mitchell have been selected for the WFNL junior representative teams.
"Hopefully, we can bring them in at some stage and give them the opportunity to play at that bit higher level. They have already proven that they can," O'Callaghan said.
On March 29, the Warriors played a practice match against the Ararat Eagles of the Mininera and District Football League.
O'Callaghan was impressed with her team's performance.
"It was really good. We tried a few combinations because we have a bit of a versatile team this year. So working out what is going to work best for us," O'Callaghan said.
The Warriors will be out to beat its six-win season in 2022.
"A realistic goal for me would be potentially getting into the bottom half of finals and playing out the whole game," O'Callaghan said.
O'Callaghan is also mindful of keeping the team's culture and morale high.
"Also, to keep the culture high and make sure we are playing for each other. I think if we do that, the potential of winning these games and getting into finals is clear. We can get there, I think."
Stawell's season gets underway against the Ararat Rats on Friday, April 7.
2023 netball coaches
A Grade: Tessa O'Callaghan.
B Grade: Naomi Hunter and Sam Cook.
C Grade: Michelle Elvery and Kristy Ainley.
C Reserve: Michelle Elvery and Kristy Ainley.
Under 17's: Lisa Stafford.
Under 15's: Christine Graveson.
