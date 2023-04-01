The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Stawell Warriors have improved their fitness ahead of the 2023 WFNL season

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
April 1 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Stawell Warriors made it to the preliminary final in the 2022 WFNL season. File picture.
The Stawell Warriors made it to the preliminary final in the 2022 WFNL season. File picture.

The Stawell Warriors are the "fittest we have been in a while," according to senior coach Thomas Eckel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.