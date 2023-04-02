"It's about that rebuilding and going back to our unfinished business of 2021 when we made finals but didn't actually get to play," said Swifts' A grade netball coach, Kristy Dodds.
After COVID-19 restrictions meant the 2021 finals series, which the Swifts had qualified for, was cancelled, the side struggled to ride its momentum into 2022.
Swifts only won last year came in its round four encounter with Rupanyup, after which the side would languish in the lower rungs of the Horsham District Football Netball League ladder until the season's end.
Despite the difficult 2022, Dodds remains ambitious about the Swifts' chances this year.
"It would be unrealistic not to say that our ultimate goal would be to make finals," Dodds said.
"However, to make this happen, I've asked the players to focus on each individual game, week-by-week, as it comes."
In 2023, the Swifts hope the return of several familiar faces will boost its season, with Dodds, Jade Ralph and Sarah Morris each set to be running onto the courts at North Park after taking 2022 off.
"Although the squad will look completely different to last year's lineup," Dodds said.
"We have all played together previously, and we'll bring years of experience and maturity to the game.
"Our main focus at training has been to rebuild the connections with our returning players."
Another change in the Swifts A grade lineup this year is the inclusion of Molly Orr, who the Swifts have lured across town from the Wimmera Football Netball League's Stawell Warriors.
"Molly's a very versatile inclusion who has the ability to play both ends of the court," Dodds said.
Orr, who was named best player for the Warriors twice last season, will likely bolster the Swifts' goal-scoring, according to Dodds.
Edwina Flakemore and Erin Freeland are returning for Swifts after a strong season in the side's defence last year.
"Both of them have been playing together for three years now, so they will stay the same," Dodds said.
"Each year they just continue to hold that connection and that drive within the defensive area."
