The Stawell Times-News
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

The swifts are looking to take another step forward in the 2023 HDFNL

JH
By John Hall
April 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For Swift Tallis Miles, returns to the club after playing in the VAFA last year. File picture
For Swift Tallis Miles, returns to the club after playing in the VAFA last year. File picture

The Swifts senior's football team does not just want to make the Horsham District Football Netball League finals this year, they want to win some, according to the side's coach, Brett Hargreaves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.