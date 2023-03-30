The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Seatbelts and breath tests: How road safety has changed since 1970

By Adam Spencer and Gabrielle Hodson
March 31 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road safety advocate Donald Gibb. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Road safety advocate Donald Gibb. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A lot has changed on Victoria's roads in 50 years, especially when it comes to road trauma and fatalities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.