Hundreds gathered to witness the unveiling of a bronze statue of the late Stella Young in her hometown of Stawell on Thursday, March 30, launching the $1 million landmark Victorian program recognising the significant achievements of women in the state.
Stella crammed more into her 32 years than many, but she did not want to be remembered for her achievements as a disabled person.
"I am not your inspiration - thank you very much," Stella said when coming onto the stage at one of her appearances.
The description of journalist, comedian, feminist and fierce disability activist, as she was described when posthumously inducted onto the Victorian Honour Roll of Women in 2017, would perhaps have sat more comfortably with her.
Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins said Stella was a force to be reckoned with.
"Through words, wit, through intelligence and humour, she called on society to raise its expectations about what people with a disability are capable of," she said.
"She challenged our ideas and assumptions, demanded that we learn from people with disability's lived experience, and then take action to build a better, fairer and more inclusive society.
"We have many more statues of men who have done great things, than women - so what message does that send? And we have many more statues of horses and dogs, than we do of women who have done great things, we need to change that and this is a start."
Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Kevin Erwin said "the project has highlighted how much work needs to be done to ensure true accessibility.
"Let us all continue to appreciate and learn from Stella by recognising her achievements, remembering to push boundaries, fighting for what you believe in and always speaking our truth," the mayor said.
Stella's sister Madi shared family memories of Stella, particularly about what it was like growing up with her outspoken sibling, the sister she always aspired to be like.
"I wanted to be like her (Stella), I wanted her clothes and I wanted her apartment in Melbourne," Madi said.
Her comment, "Stella was always willing to give me advice and sometimes it wasn't even asked for," brought laughter from family and friends.
Filmmaker Sarah Barton met Stella when she was 20 years old, and that friendship lasted "more than fifty episodes of a disability program for community television called No Limits.
"Stella was great company. She was witty and clever but she also valued the views of others."
"Stella consulted widely before she presented her view to the public, and this made us all feel valued. In her jokes and her writing we would recognise conversations that we'd had months earlier - little realising she was constantly researching, testing ideas, building confidence in her opinion - while making us laugh and think."
The event began with a Welcome to Country by Auntie Annabelle and Uncle Ron with a smoking ceremony. Stella's father, Greg, performed a musical number in tribute to his daughter.
Creative artists Sarah Barton, Jillian Pearce, Janice Florence and Fayden D'Evie, with Stella's parents Lynne and Greg Young, developed the vision for the project brought to life by sculptor Danny Fraser.
The statue was unveiled by Stella's family, Lynne, Greg, Romey and Madi. Her grandfather, who will be 101 years old later this year, attended the event.
The statue has a porcelain QR code on the sandstone plinth near the statue for visitors with low vision.
The link takes people to a website about Stella and audio, triggered by motion sensors.
It is the first of six artworks to be unveiled as part of the Victorian Women's Public Art Program.
