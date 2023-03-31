The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Unveiling of the first of six statues to recognise Victorian women.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 31 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stella's family with Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins after the unveiling. Picture by Sheryl lowe
Stella's family with Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins after the unveiling. Picture by Sheryl lowe

Hundreds gathered to witness the unveiling of a bronze statue of the late Stella Young in her hometown of Stawell on Thursday, March 30, launching the $1 million landmark Victorian program recognising the significant achievements of women in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.