Read and rehide book drop initiative heads to Cato Lake Park

A read and rehide book drop initiative to promote reading will be at Cato Lake Park on Thursday March 30 and Friday March 31.
Organiser and firector of Stawell Tuition Helena Grobbelaar said the initiative started as a Well Being Wednesday project during lockdown.
"My daughter Lenka and I thought of some ideas to inspire kids to read and decided to do a book drop where kids look for the books at Cato Lake, read them and then rehide them for other friends to find," she said.
"Due to the success of the initiative, we will be doing the book drop for a third time.
"It's just a little bit of fun to help kids to enjoy reading and to share their love of reading.
"Reading is such an important skill that parents can help their kids with from a very young age.
"It helps get kids and their parents out and about and spend more time reading."
Stawell Tuition has sponsored books and the Stawell library had kindly donated preloved books.
Specsavers Stawell has also kindly donated toward the book drop.
Books will be in a plastic bag.
The book drop will be on Thursday, March 30 and Friday March 31.
Participants are encouraged to post a picture on Stawell Tuition's Facebook page when they have found a book.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
