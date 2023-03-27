The Stawell Times-News
Home/National Sport/AFL

Horsham Saints add best and fairest winner ahead of 2023 WFNL season

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
March 27 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Saints' Mitch Martin in action at Coughlin Park.

On the eve of the 2023 Wimmera Football League season, the Horsham Saints received some welcomed news.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.