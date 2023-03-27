Davies family dominates second round at Stawell Amateur Athletics Club

The second round of the Stawell Amateur Athletic Club season saw three or the four of the Davies family runners place with Claire coming third in the seniors, and Hunter coming second just in front of his brother Flynn in the sub-juniors.
The winner in the seniors 5k loop culminating with the much dreaded 'Bonnie Dundee' hill was Leon Monaghan, making it two wins from two races for the season so far. In second place was Jakob Davis, showing strong form early on.
The fastest times for the seniors course were Neil Beaton in a blistering time of 20 minutes and 40 seconds for the males, and Michelle Dunn in a time of 28 minutes and 14 seconds for the females.
Only 26 seconds separated the top three placegetters in the 3k junior race once handicaps were applied with Sienna Santuccione coming in first, closely followed by Louis Fletcher in second and Jerome Baker in third.
Beau Freeland was the winner in the sub-juniors 1km dash in a speedy time of 5 minutes and 25 seconds.
The club will host a Friday night race this week with runners meeting at the Keith Haymes Club house at North Park at 5.30pm. Seniors will run 5k, juniors 3k and sub-juniors 1k.
All fun runners are welcome and there will be a BBQ following the run.
