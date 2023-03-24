The Stawell Times-News
Rebels Boys to kick off at home

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
March 24 2023 - 4:00pm
GWV Rebels leadership group members Joel Freijah (left), George Stevens and Luamon Lual. Pictures by Adam Trafford.

The Talent League Boys' season has finally arrived for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, who face the Bendigo Pioneers at Mars Stadium on Saturday.

