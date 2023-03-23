Get revved up for family fun all weekend

LOO5EFEST
Family fun
LOO5ENATS and the Stawell Motor Sports Club is hosting LOO5EFEST across Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25. Featuring an open pad Expression Session on Friday night from 5pm, followed by a day of family fun on Saturday. Chance to compete for cash and trophies to be won. Kids Amusements, Food Vendors and Bar.
Natimuk Show
Plan ahead
The 131st anniversary of the show has the theme of "Through the Eyes of a Mask" - and there will be something for everybody in the line-up. There will be shearing and woolhandling competitions and horse events, including interschool classes. Saturday, March 25, at the Natimuk Showgrounds. More information at vicagshows.com.au/natimuk-show.
Joe Camilleri
Gig
Join Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows for a very special night as they celebrate The Black Sorrows' Live from The Shangri-La, an incredible live recording that captures that spark that defines The Black Sorrows. Ararat Town Hall, March 31 and Horsham Town Hall April 1. Book at the venues.
Gold Cup
Racing
The Stuart McGregor Stawell Gold Cup will be is held on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. It is a family friendly event that provides kids activities, live music and a fashions on the field event that is judged on the day by roving judges. The race meeting is a part of one of the largest sporting weekends on the Wimmera and attracts visitors from all over the state.
Sunday Market
Family fun
The Ararat Easter Sunday Market returns on Sunday, April 9, from 9am-1pm. Have a look lots of goodies available. Phone 0428 230 466 for any stall bookings or enquiries.
Steve-O
The Bucket List Tour
Steve-O's Bucket List was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not for kids, or for the faint of heart. On Sunday, April 30 at the Ararat Town Hall.
