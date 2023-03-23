Get revved up for plenty of car action at Loo5enats

It might be a smaller local show, but Loo5enats is looking to put on a big local show this March.
Taking place at Stawell Motorsport Club on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, Loo5enats will be a mix of locals and car enthusiasts from across the country.
More than 80 participants and hundreds of residents are expected to head to Loo5senats.
Organiser Russell Harris said they had 30 trophies and $10,000 to give away over the two days.
"We normally have a big show in November," he said.
"This is more focused on locals. It's still the same prize money and we've dropped the entrance cost to get in but it's just it's targeted at locals.
"We still have some of our big heavy hitters that are coming out too."
There'll also be plenty of food and entertainment on offer.
"We've got probably our best food trucks at the show," he said.
"We're trying some new ones out. We've got Smoke on the Weir, and they do briskets and all sorts of stuff.
"We've got Hot Box Kebabs from Horsham, and we have our normal canteen and barbecue covered."
While there might not be a band at the show, Russell has slotted in in some drift cars with a group of local guys.
"We're trying to support locals more," he said.
"We've got a couple of local guys.
"There'll be putting on a show Friday night and Saturday."
There will also be plenty of kids entertaining, with a jumping castle, a colouring competition that will see the winner walk away with a trophy, a junior and senior mullet competition, a lady's tattoo and a men's tattoo competition.
Russell said there were several trophies to give away.
"We got the best on the ground, so the person who was there from start to finish," he said.
"We've got three ladies who have entered, so we've got a ladies' trophy.
"We've always had a lady's trophy. I've got a pile of them here that have never been given away because we struggle for Lady's entrance. We've got three entries this time, so we'll be giving a trophy away to a lady."
"We've got a $500 pack young guns pack. That's for a local kid who's just starting on the scene and does pretty well.
"They'll get the Young Guns Award so they get a trophy and more than $500 worth of stuff from Raceworks."
With most of the motels booked for the weekend, Loo5enats fans have the option to camp overnight.
"People can stay in the venue instead of going back to motels and hotels," Russell said.
For more information on Loo5enats happening this weekend, visit www.https://www.facebook.com/LOO5ENATS/
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
