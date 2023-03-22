The Stawell Times-News
Veronica Furnier-Tosco appointed to spearhead Grampians Health's dynamic building future

March 23 2023 - 8:00am
Grampians Health is thrilled to announce the appointment of Veronica Furnier-Tosco as Chief Redevelopment and Infrastructure Officer. Picture supplied.

Grampians Health is thrilled to announce the appointment of Veronica Furnier-Tosco as Chief Redevelopment and Infrastructure Officer to help lead Ballarat's biggest ever building project.

