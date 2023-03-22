Powerful new Alliance champions regional Australia

More than 30 CEOs from the most influential peak bodies in the country joined forces in Canberra, for the historic launch of the National Alliance for Regionalisation.
The Regional Australia Institute will be in Stawell in March to discuss a regional 10 year plan.
Established by theRAI, CEO Liz Ritchie said the new Alliance was the first of its kind in this country, spanning business, health, education, infrastructure and environment.
"It's no secret regional kids are still behind their metro-counterparts at school. Employers are struggling to get staff - yet migration levels are significantly lower in regions. Towns are crying out for doctors, but kids in the country are less likely to finish high school," she said.
"Despite these challenges, regional Australia remains the engine room of our national economy - but it's not firing on all cylinders.
"In September 2022, the RAI launched the Regionalisation Ambition 2032 - a 10-year framework to rebalance the nation. The Alliance will advance the targets within the Ambition and advocate for the policy priorities needed to create a fairer, more prosperous, more balanced regional Australia.
"This powerful cohort of leading peak bodies and for-purpose organisations will work to help bring the RAI's Regionalisation Ambition 2032 to life."
Ms Ritchie said the regional Alliance would provide knowledge and national leadership to ensure the 10 targets and aspirations set out in the ambition would remain relevant and central to decision- making for regional Australia over the next decade.
"It will adopt a system-thinking approach in viewing regional development within this country, working together to see more than 11 million people living prosperously in regional Australia by 2032," she said.
"While each organisation has its individual policy priorities, it will work collectively to progress issues of commonality - such as regional housing, worker shortages, regional education, and migration.
Targets within the Regionalisation Ambition 2032 include:
"After more than 11 years of research, we know you can't solve the jobs crisis without addressing housing, the skills deficit without improving education standards and healthcare in regions can't be improved without focussing on digital connectivity," Ms Ritchie said.
"All these issues are interlinked, complex and equally important."
Mike Mrdack AO was announced as the Chair of the National Alliance for Regionalisation, the former Secretary of the Department of Communications and the Arts, and Secretary of the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development.
"I am delighted Mr Mrdack has accepted the position of Chair and will lead the Alliance. His experience in regional development in the country is second to none, and we welcome him to the position," Ms Ritchie said.
"Planning for a stronger Australia means planning for a prosperous, inclusive and resilient regional Australia and I wish to thank all organisations involved today for taking a seat at this historic table."
