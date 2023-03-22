The Stawell Times-News
Powerful new Alliance champions regional Australia

Updated March 22 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:00pm
More than 30 CEOs from the most influential peak bodies in the country joined forces in Canberra, for the historic launch of the National Alliance for Regionalisation.

Local News

