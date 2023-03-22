The Stawell Times-News
Western Renewables Link: AusNet landholder compensation offer fails to convince affected farmers

KG
By Kirra Grimes
March 22 2023 - 7:00pm
Not buying it: Farmers reject AusNet offer

Opponents of a controversial transmission project are standing firm despite a fresh offer of tens of thousands of dollars in financial compensation.

