Farmers and firefighters unite behind Good Friday Appeal in St Arnauds

In his fifth year as St Arnaud's area manager, John Beggs is looking forward to building on last year's Good Friday Appeal efforts with family friendly activities running throughout the day and well into the night.
Firefighters will be out in force on Appeal Day, driving their trucks around town and supporting the Lions Club in tin-rattling, which remains at the core of Good Friday Appeal fundraising.
From 3pm, the town's small but generous population will gather for fun family events at the Farmers Hotel, getting into the Easter spirit with activities including a jumping castle, face painting, and a community Easter egg hunt.
The fundraiser will wrap at 8pm when the winner of the Goods and Services raffle will be announced.
The range of fundraising activities cater to the whole community, with the whole town passionate about a cause close to many hearts.
Since 1931, the Good Friday Appeal has been dedicated to fundraising for The Royal Children's Hospital so that it can continue to provide world class care for children in Victoria and beyond.
Funds raised support ground-breaking research, state of the art equipment and technology, education and family centred care programs so that The Royal Children's Hospital can continue to provide world class care to our children.
The Appeal will take place on Friday April 7. Donations can be made online at goodfridayappeal.com.au.
