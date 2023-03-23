Stawell trainer Andrew Bobbin is bullish about a record season after winning the $250,000 Ladbrokes Country Mile Series Final at Moonee Valley Racecourse on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with Irish galloper Yulong Patrol.
"Yulong Patrol ran an excellent race," Bobbin said.
"We targeted the Country Mile Series Final in December after Yulong Patrol won the qualifier.
"We rested him up for five weeks before the race with the feeling that if he had a good barrier draw he'd be a chance."
Bobbin, the head trainer of Grampians Racing, and Yulong Patrol owners were part of a minority, with the seven-year-old gelding opening at $31 before closing at $26.
British Columbia, the $5 favourite, got off to a good start, settling in second behind front-runner Toogoodfortoorak.
With 800m to go, Yulong Patrol sat fourth and inched forward to third with 400m left.
As it exited the final bend, Yulong Patrol rounded the leaders and powered ahead, holding off a solid finishing pack.
"A lot of the owners got a good return on that win," Bobbin said.
Bobbin paid around $17,000 for the horse at an online digital auction, while the Country Mile Series Final paid $138,500 to the winners.
"We're now focused on the Stawell Cup," he said.
"We've had 33 winners this season and we're on track for the best season yet."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
