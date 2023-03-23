Highly regarded Fasham Johnston designed this timeless brick-veneer residence, and it's sure to bring the new owners hours of enjoyment with its spacious layout and garden aspect. Three bedrooms include main with full ensuite and double robes. Two excellent living areas have their own view of the paved courtyard and gardens. Host dinner parties in the formal dining space, cook for guests in the excellent kitchen where you'll find loads of natural light as well as a pantry and dishwasher. Work from the office that overlooks a lovely fernery. Outside is a double garage and a tiered garden with secret nooks and crannies. A warm and welcoming home with unique character and a central position close to North Park sporting precinct.