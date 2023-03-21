Great turnout for Stawell Amateur Athletic Club's first race

The first run on the Stawell Amateur Athletic Club syllabus saw 48 runners tackle the 5km, 3km and 1km distances across the senior, junior and sub-junior categories.
The Iron Bark Forest provided some shade to runners on an unseasonably warm March day.
Leon Monaghan attributed training on Big Hill to his win by nearly 3 minutes on the 5km course that finished with a 2km uphill slog. Claire Davies came in second with Tom Walker hot on her heels in third.
Tom was also the fasted senior male on the day running a blistering 17 minutes and 54 seconds.
Elise Monaghan was the fastest female finishing the course in 25 minutes and 27 seconds.
The junior runners loved the longer 3k course with Jerome Baker coming in first once times were adjusted for handicaps in a speedy time of 13 minutes and 45 seconds. Nash Santucci and Tanner Freeland were not far behind on adjusted times.
There was only 12 seconds separating the first and third runners in the sub-junior race after handicaps were applied. Willow Davies came in first place, with Kade Santuccione in second and Hamish Baker enjoying success in his first start with the club in third.
Next week sees the club tackle the Bonnie Dundee loop for the Stephen Baird Handicap.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.